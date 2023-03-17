Humansville man killed in single-car crash near Stockton

Cedar County fatal crash
Cedar County fatal crash(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Humansville has died after a single-car crash Friday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened on Route J, two miles north of Stockton.

The crash occurred when a 2002 PT Cruiser, driven by 54-year-old Larry Teer, traveled off the right side of the road, overturning and ejecting Teer. A 55-year-old female passenger was taken by helicopter to a Springfield hospital in serious condition.

This is MSHP Troop D’s 13th fatal crash in 2023.

