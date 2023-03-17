Nixa Chamber of Commerce host 27th annual Nixpo Event

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) -The Nixa Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 27th annual Nixpo Event. The public is invited to check out all the resources and businesses the Nixa Area offers.

More than 100 businesses will have prizes, games and face painting. The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will also be hosting a blood drive during the event. If you are a Nixa or Christian county resident, you can also learn a little more about some issues on the April Ballot.

“We have several members of the city of Nixa, Christian County government and some of the candidates,” said Nixa Chamber of Commerce President Chris Russell. “They’re all going to be on the ballot coming up in April here in Christian County. So if you want more information, maybe meet and greet those people or find out about these initiatives, you can come to the expo to get more information.”

Nixpo is happening on Saturday, March 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Nixa High School. For more information, CLICK HERE or download the Experience Nixa app.

