Nixa residents react to school bond question on April’s ballot

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Nixa will decide on a $47 million school bond for Nixa Public Schools.

The bond will pay for upgrades and complete several different projects. The current tax rate levy would not change if passed.

People we spoke with say they are 50/50 on the issue.

“I’m for that because our kids need good training, said Pat Melton, who lives in Nixa. “They need good teachers, and Nixa’s pretty high up on that.

” I won’t vote for it,” said Steven Cozort, who lives in Niza. “I don’t think the school actually has a plan when it comes to how to use the money properly.”

In April, the people of Nixa have a big decision, costing millions. The $47 million would pay for safety and technology improvements, HVAC repairs, new school buses, additions to multiple schools, and traffic and parking improvements at different schools.

Voters are split on the decision.

”There would definitely be some benefits,” said Cozort. “But I’m not certain that the money will be spent properly.“

”Nixa has a reputation for taking care of the kids,” said Daniel Rock, who lives in Nixa. “They always have, and they always will.”

Voters living near John Thomas School of Discovery say one issue needs to be fixed.

”Impossible to get your car in safely during the drop-off and pickup hours,” said Cozort.

”Terrible getting into my drive, about the time that the parents are picking their kids up,” said Melton.

Neighbors said traffic is a real issue. They hope Nixa will go through with its promises if it does pass.

”If it doesn’t, I won’t vote for them again,” said Melton. “I just will not. You don’t they lie to us and say they’re going to fix this, and then they don’t. I’m not.”

