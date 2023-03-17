Police investigate a crash involving an emergency service vehicle in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -No one was hurt in a two-vehicle crash at Chestnut Expressway and National Avenue Friday morning. The crash involved an emergency service vehicle and an SUV.

Police say the driver was the only person in the emergency service vehicle. The crash closed the southbound lanes of National Avenue.

Police are investigating how the crash happened.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

