Police investigate injury crash in Republic, Mo.
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Police say two drivers suffered injuries in a crash in Republic on Friday.
Officers responded to the crash near James River Freeway and State Highway MM around noon. Investigators say it involved a flatbed truck and an SUV. Police say the t-bone crash involved just the two vehicles.
Emergency crews transported the victims to a Springfield hospital.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.