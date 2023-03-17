Police investigate injury crash in Republic, Mo.

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Police say two drivers suffered injuries in a crash in Republic on Friday.

Officers responded to the crash near James River Freeway and State Highway MM around noon. Investigators say it involved a flatbed truck and an SUV. Police say the t-bone crash involved just the two vehicles.

Emergency crews transported the victims to a Springfield hospital.

