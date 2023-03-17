Pulaski County (Mo.) deputies arrest 1 in drug bust

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s office says an arrest led to the removal of a large amount of illegal drugs off the street.

Investigators say narcotics teams searched a storage unit in Waynesville and found nearly 600 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl. They also found a digital scale with drug residue and a handgun.

Deputies arrested one person. Investigators say formal charges are pending.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.