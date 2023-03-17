Report: Chiefs sign former Chargers LB Drue Tranquill

FILE: Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill (49) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback...
FILE: Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill (49) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs are adding help at the linebacker position.

According to a report from The Score’s Jordan Schultz, Kansas City is signing former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill.

Tranquill had 144 tackles, 5.5 sacks and four pass breakups.

READ MORE: Chiefs announce signings of OT Taylor, DE Omenihu to deals

The Notre Dame product will be entering his fifth season in the NFL when he arrives in Kansas City for the 2023 season. He turns 28 years old in August.

