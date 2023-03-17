Springfield Air Force veteran thankful to receive a new roof

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A U.S. Air Force veteran in Springfield has a new roof.

Charles Clark served in Vietnam for the Air Force. He has lived at the home for 30 years and says growing older has prevented him from keeping up with the maintenance of the roof.

“Oh yeah, leaking and stuff like that. I’ve been repairing it you know, but you get a little older, and you can’t do as much. This is just lovely, isn’t it? I’m getting my roof done. Just can’t say the words I’m so thankful. Thank the Lord thank you, Jesus,” said Clark.

Clark got his roof replaced through a partnership with Habitat for Humanity, the project aims to show gratitude and honor to veterans who served our country. More than 400 military members have received new roofs since the program began in 2016.

