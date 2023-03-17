Springfield Police Department advises people to have a plan for St. Patrick’s Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s St. Patrick’s Day, giving people a reason to go out and celebrate.

Springfield Police Department reminds you not to drink and drive on the holiday. While police won’t be increasing patrols, they’re encouraging drivers to have a plan for going out.

Cris Swaters, Public Affairs Officer for Springfield Police Department, says knowing how you will get home after the fun is the best thing you can do.

“The biggest thing you can do is make a plan now, especially if you plan on enjoying the evening and having some alcoholic beverages. Make a plan before you go out for how you’re going to get home. The best thing you can do is to not drink and drive,” said Swaters.

Police say If you see someone you think is driving intoxicated, you can call 911 with a description of the car and what they’re doing, and officers will be ready to respond.

