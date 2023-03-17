Wonders of Wildlife receives national honor for 5th-straight year

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Congratulations to Springfield’s Wonders of Wildlife.

Readers of USA Today named the Springfield attraction America’s Best Aquarium for a record-breaking fifth time. A panel of travel experts nominated the aquarium as part of USA Today’s annual Reader’s Choice Awards. The public voted on the winner.

Wonders of Wildlife, which opened in 2017, previously earned the Best Aquarium designation in 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2022. It includes 35,000 live fish, mammals, reptiles, amphibians, and birds. It contains 1.5 miles of trails through immersive habitats and features aquariums totaling more than 1.5 million gallons.

The aquarium noted it will soon add a 7,000-gallon jellyfish aquarium exhibit to celebrate the recognition.

