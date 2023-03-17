YouTube restores Trump’s account

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - YouTube restored former President Donald Trump’s channel Friday.

The platform suspended it more than two years ago after the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack.

YouTube said at the time a video on Trump’s channel had violated its policy against inciting violence.

The account’s restoration comes after Trump announced in the fall he would run for president again in 2024.

YouTube says it evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence while balancing the chance for voters to hear equally from major candidates.

A number of users immediately began posting “welcome back” comments under old videos.

Trump’s account has more than 2 1/2 million subscribers.

In recent months, both Twitter and Facebook parent company Meta also restored Trump’s accounts, although he has yet to resume posting on those platforms.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Little girl gets hit by car, they drop her off at home, then run off.
Girl hit by car in Springfield; the driver takes her home, then leaves
Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett has been charged, along with three others, with tampering with...
Iron County Sheriff, 3 others charged in relation to attempted kidnapping, street gang activity
Samantha Alexander, 28, and her 7-and 8-year-old daughters drowned while visiting a secluded...
Mother, 2 daughters drown off La. coast; 9-year-old rescued
Missouri Department of Conservation offers free tree exchange for a cut down Bradford pear tree.
Missouri Department of Conservation offers tree exchange for a chopped Bradford pear tree
Hailey Marie Terrill, 13, disappeared from a home in the Seymour area on Friday around 5:30...
DEVELOPING: Missing Seymour teenager found, Search underway for non-custodial mother

Latest News

Bob, who did not want to provide a last name speaks with press after exiting Silicon Valley...
Parent company of Silicon Valley Bank files for bankruptcy
FILE - Raccoon dogs are seen at a cage in Tokyo's Ueno zoo Saturday, May 24, 2003....
New COVID origins data point to raccoon dogs in China market
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to visit Russia from Monday to Wednesday in an...
China’s Xi to meet Putin as Beijing seeks bolder global role
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes
Meeting in the White House Oval Office, President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar...
Biden welcomes Irish Prime Minister on St. Patrick’s Day