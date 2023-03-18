Arkansas defeats defending national champion Kansas in NCAA Tournament

Arkansas' Nick Smith Jr. shoots between Kansas' Kevin McCullar Jr. and Jalen Wilson during the...
Arkansas' Nick Smith Jr. shoots between Kansas' Kevin McCullar Jr. and Jalen Wilson during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Kansas’ national title defense ended in the second round of NCAA Tournament on Saturday when Arkansas’ Ricky Council IV made five free throws in the closing seconds and the eighth-seeded Razorbacks beat the No. 1 seed Jayhawks 72-71.

Davonte Davis scored 25 points and Council added 21 as Arkansas rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit. Kansas, playing without ailing coach Bill Self, became the second top seed not to escape the tournament’s first weekend after Purdue lost on Friday night to No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson.

Arkansas and coach Eric Musselman return to the Sweet 16 for the third straight year. The Razorbacks will play either Saint Mary’s or UConn in the West Region semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Musselman and his players rushed to a second of fans sitting courtside after the final buzzer. Musselman ripped his polo shirt off, waved it over his head and shouted with joy.

AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

