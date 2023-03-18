Arkansas governor signs several bills that change elections in the natural state

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed several bills on Thursday. The bills make changes to elections in the natural state.

Senate Bill 254 eliminates write-in candidates from elections. The new law makes it so that candidates cannot register as write-in candidates. It also says that no votes for write-in candidates will be counted in elections.

The governor also signed House Bill 1510 into law, which changes when special elections can be held. Now, special elections can only be held on the second Tuesday of March or November during presidential election years or the second Tuesday in May or November any other year.

There is an exception for emergency special elections that says special elections can be held any month of the year if certain qualifications are met. The changes will go into effect on January 1, 2024.

And there are new rules for paper ballots in Arkansas due to the signing of Senate Bill 250. If a county decides to use paper ballots in an election the new law says those ballots must be compatible with the state’s electronic vote counters.

The ballots have to be put through the machine before being counted by hand. And that count has to be done with numbers submitted to the Secretary of State less than 24 hours after the polls close.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy: Miranda Cantrell-Goetz
Father in custody after shooting daughter’s significant other in the face in Webster County, Mo.
Beibut Shumenov, left, trades punches with B.J. Flores during their cruiserweight boxing match,...
Former professional boxer, Willard, Mo., native BJ Flores shot during robbery attempt in Colombia
Crash at Chestnut Expressway and National Avenue
Police investigate a crash involving an emergency service vehicle in Springfield, Mo.
Michael Clark, 79, was arrested for indecency with a child and solicitation of prostitution. He...
Whataburger employees credited with saving 13-year-old girl: ‘Something didn’t seem right’
"The Finley” a popular restaurant in downtown Ozark is closing it’s doors on March 31.
Owners of the “The Finley” in downtown Ozark announce closure

Latest News

Gregory Knoll. Courtesy: Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency
Kansas man killed in Germany in World War II identified
ivermectin myth
Judge won’t toss lawsuit over ivermectin in Arkansas jail
18 new graduates
More women are graduating into the Springfield Police force
3/17 Weekend Events
Weekend Events: See what’s happening around the Ozarks