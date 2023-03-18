CITY SC makes history with fourth straight win of inaugural season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - CITY SC made history with their fourth win of the season, beating out San Jose 3-0 at CITYPARK. They are the first MLS expansion team to have four straight wins in their inaugural season.

The match started quietly until a series of passes down the field led to number 11 Nicholas Gioacchini sneaking a goal past the Earthquakes goal keep at minute 33. Then in extra minutes in the first half, João Klauss kept with the ball after several San Jose defenders tried stopping him in the penalty box and was able to sink the ball into the back of the net, doubling their lead.

Ostráks first goal. T-Rav Man. Absolute scenes at CITYPARK 🫶



Watch live on #MLSSeasonPass with the @AppleTV app: https://t.co/FDAe1sQWC0 pic.twitter.com/m525zOiFLw — St Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) March 19, 2023

In the second half, number 7 Tomás Ostrák increased CITY’s lead once again in minute 67 with a goal from outside the penalty box.

This will be the club’s first shutout game, keeping the Earthquakes scoreless.

Ready to bring the heat. 😤 Tonight’s 𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙓𝙄#AllForCITY pic.twitter.com/Vg8KVeGIbX — St Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) March 18, 2023

Pregame:

If CITY wins tonight, they will be the first MLS expansion team to win their first four games in their inaugural season. The Earthquakes have two wins and one loss this season.

It’s set to be a chilly night with temperatures in the mid-20s, so fans headed to the game should bundle up.

Games can be watched on Apple TV with an MLS season pass.

For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.