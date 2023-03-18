Early report shows strong winds during Arkansas plane crash

Five employees of an environmental consulting firm died when a small airplane they were...
Five employees of an environmental consulting firm died when a small airplane they were traveling in crashed shortly after it took off.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — During last month’s deadly crash of a small plane near Little Rock, there were “changing/deteriorating weather conditions from the time of taxi, takeoff, and the accident,” according to a preliminary report Friday from the National Transportation Safety Board.

“A video surveillance camera at the 3M plant (near the crash) showed the airplane impact the ground in a right-wing-low, nose down attitude,” the agency’s investigation showed. “The video also showed heavy rain and blowing debris near the impact area.”

The twin-engine plane crashed Feb. 22 several miles south of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport and left five people dead. At the time of the crash, the airport reported wind speed at 19 knots (35 kilometers per hour) with gusts to 27 knots (50 kilometers per hour), according to the report.

“Just as the airplane went out of sight, the camera recorded a rising plume of smoke about 1-mile (1.6 kilometers) south of the departure end of runway 18,” according to the report. “Shortly after the plume of smoke, the camera appeared to shake from wind, and recorded blowing debris and heavy rain on the ramp where the camera was located.”

The flight was transporting Consulting Toxicology and Environmental Health emergency workers from Little Rock, Arkansas, to Columbus, Ohio, in response to an alloy plant explosion in Bedford, Ohio, that killed one worker and sent more than a dozen to the hospital. The airplane was owned and operated by the environmental consulting firm.

According to the report, “no pre-impact airframe anomalies were identified,” nor were any anomalies noted with the plane’s engines or propeller assemblies.

The report also notes the “airplane was about 300 pounds (136 kilograms) under its maximum gross takeoff weight at the time of takeoff.”

A final report is many months away.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Little girl gets hit by car, they drop her off at home, then run off.
Girl hit by car in Springfield; the driver takes her home, then leaves
Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett has been charged, along with three others, with tampering with...
Iron County Sheriff, 3 others charged in relation to attempted kidnapping, street gang activity
Samantha Alexander, 28, and her 7-and 8-year-old daughters drowned while visiting a secluded...
Mother, 2 daughters drown off La. coast; 9-year-old rescued
Hailey Marie Terrill, 13, disappeared from a home in the Seymour area on Friday around 5:30...
DEVELOPING: Missing Seymour teenager found, Search underway for non-custodial mother
Missouri Department of Conservation offers free tree exchange for a cut down Bradford pear tree.
Missouri Department of Conservation offers tree exchange for a chopped Bradford pear tree

Latest News

Beibut Shumenov, left, trades punches with B.J. Flores during their cruiserweight boxing match,...
Former professional boxer, Willard, Mo., native BJ Flores shot during robbery attempt in Colombia
Image courtesy: Miranda Cantrell-Goetz
Father in custody after shooting daughter’s significant other in the face in Webster County, Mo.
Cedar County fatal crash
Humansville man killed in single-car crash near Stockton
The National Christian Homeschool Basketball Championships have been in Springfield for the...
While state high school tournament is leaving Springfield, national homeschool tourney plans to stay