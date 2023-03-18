Father in custody after shooting daughter’s significant other in the face in Webster County, Mo.

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - One man is in custody after a shooting in rural Webster County Friday morning.

According to Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole, the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. when a father visited his daughter at a house on Cardwell Chapel Road. Sheriff Cole tells KY3 the daughter was going out of town, and the man wanted to talk to her privately. The daughter’s significant other was and did not leave.

Sheriff Cole says the father shot the man in the face. That man is recovering in stable condition. Sheriff Cole tells KY3 the man did not have a weapon during the incident.

Authorities arrested the father on a first-degree assault charge. Sheriff Cole says this shooting is still under investigation.

