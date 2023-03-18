Former professional boxer, Willard, Mo., native BJ Flores shot during robbery attempt in Colombia

Beibut Shumenov, left, trades punches with B.J. Flores during their cruiserweight boxing match,...
Beibut Shumenov, left, trades punches with B.J. Flores during their cruiserweight boxing match, Saturday, July 25, 2015, in Las Vegas. Shumenov won by split decision. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)(Eric Jamison | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - Former professional boxer and Willard, Mo., native BJ Flores was injured in a shooting in Colombia.

Flores posted the details on his Instagram account.

Flores says he was shot in Medellin at a stoplight while on vacation. On social media, he posted that the men on a motorcycle pulled up to his car and attempted to steal his wallet and watch. He says they then shot him in the leg.

He posted a video while waiting for doctors to remove the bullet in surgery. He thanked everyone for the well-wishes.

Flores trains fighter and YouTube star Jake Paul. Flores fought professionally from 2003-2018. He had a record of 34-4-1.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

