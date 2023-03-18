Former professional boxer, Willard, Mo., native BJ Flores shot during robbery attempt in Colombia

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - Former professional boxer and Willard, Mo., native BJ Flores was injured in a shooting in Colombia.

Flores posted the details on his Instagram account.

Flores says he was shot in Medellin at a stoplight while on vacation. On social media, he posted that the men on a motorcycle pulled up to his car and attempted to steal his wallet and watch. He says they then shot him in the leg.

He posted a video while waiting for doctors to remove the bullet in surgery. He thanked everyone for the well-wishes.

Flores trains fighter and YouTube star Jake Paul. Flores fought professionally from 2003-2018. He had a record of 34-4-1.

