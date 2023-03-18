Report: Chiefs agree to terms with former Bucs safety Mike Edwards

FILE: Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Edwards agreed to terms with the Chiefs on a contract Friday. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Days after former Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill signed with the Cleveland Browns, general manager Brett Veach and Kansas City made a move to replenish their depth in the secondary.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs agreed to terms with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards.

Edwards had 82 tackles and two interceptions during the 2022 season. He was a part of the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl win over the Chiefs in February 2021.

Rapoport said Friday the Chiefs’ agreement with Edwards was a one-year deal worth $3 million. The deal can reach $5 million in incentives.

