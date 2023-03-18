Sick puppy will only eat chicken fingers, rescuers say

A sick puppy at an animal rescue in Kentucky seems to like chicken fingers.
A sick puppy at an animal rescue in Kentucky seems to like chicken fingers.(Lexington Human Society)
By WKYT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A sick puppy at an animal rescue in Kentucky seems to have a thing for chicken fingers.

According to the Lexington Humane Society, the pup has canine parvovirus, and the medical team has had a difficult time getting the animal to eat anything.

Thursday, the team said they found out the pup likes chicken, but not just any chicken, it seems she only likes Raising Cane’s.

So, the humane society team went out again on Friday and got more chicken fingers for the puppy.

The animal rescue team said they are relieved to finally see her eating.

According to veterinarians, parvo symptoms include loss of appetite, vomiting, lethargy and diarrhea. If left untreated, the virus could cause dehydration, which can result in death.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy: Miranda Cantrell-Goetz
Father in custody after shooting daughter’s significant other in the face in Webster County, Mo.
Crash at Chestnut Expressway and National Avenue
Police investigate a crash involving an emergency service vehicle in Springfield, Mo.
Beibut Shumenov, left, trades punches with B.J. Flores during their cruiserweight boxing match,...
Former professional boxer, Willard, Mo., native BJ Flores shot during robbery attempt in Colombia
"The Finley” a popular restaurant in downtown Ozark is closing it’s doors on March 31.
Owners of the “The Finley” in downtown Ozark announce closure
Michael Clark, 79, was arrested for indecency with a child and solicitation of prostitution. He...
Whataburger employees credited with saving 13-year-old girl: ‘Something didn’t seem right’

Latest News

A strong earthquake shook Ecuador on Saturday, but there was no immediate word on damage or...
Strong earthquake shakes coast of Ecuador, damage unclear
Police are still looking for the driver who shot at this car overnight Friday, killing a...
5-year-old dies, 2 children hospitalized after Arizona shooting
A World War II veteran celebrated her 102nd birthday on St. Patrick's Day.
‘She is always happy’: World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday on St. Patrick’s Day
3/17 Weekend Events
Weekend Events: See what’s happening around the Ozarks