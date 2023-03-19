El Dorado Springs man killed in head-on crash

St. Claire County Fatal Crash
St. Claire County Fatal Crash(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
St. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - An El Dorado Springs man has died after a head-on crash Saturday night.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on Missouri Highway 82, three miles northeast of El Dorado Springs.

The crash occurred when a 2007 SAAB 93, driven by 40-year-old Eric Bote, crossed the center line and hit a 1992 Dodge Ram van. Bote was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two people in the van were from Prairie Grove, Arkansas, and were taken by helicopter in serious condition to Cox South in Springfield.

This crash marks MSHP Troop D’s 14th fatal crash in 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

