FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cool Sunday before mild air returns next week

Watching rain & t-storm chances next week
Sunday starts cold before we start warming up under sunny skies. While trending warmer next week, we have rain chances to keep an eye on.
By Nick Kelly
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good Saturday evening, everyone. Today looked like a nice day with mostly sunny skies in the morning before partly sunny skies moved into the Missouri Ozarks for the afternoon. Even though we stayed quiet, we had highs only top out in the 30s across the area. Given how cold it will get for Sunday morning, freeze warnings are back out for much of northern Arkansas until 9 Sunday morning.

Freeze warnings once again in northern AR until 9 AM Sunday
Freeze warnings once again in northern AR until 9 AM Sunday(KY3)

The cold start to our Sunday will come as another area of high pressure comes out of the Northern Plains behind our cold front that’s to the southeast of us If there’s one plus to this incoming high, it will keep us quiet for tonight and to wrap up the winter season on Sunday.

High pressure building in to keep us quiet Sunday
High pressure building in to keep us quiet Sunday(KY3)

Our partly cloudy skies that started the evening out will give way to clear skies through the night and into Sunday morning as the high builds in. As the high slides southward west of the Ozarks, we’ll see our breeze lighten up out of the northwest between 5 and 12 mph by morning.

Skies turning clear Sunday morning and staying sunny through the day
Skies turning clear Sunday morning and staying sunny through the day(KY3)
Lighter northwest breeze by Sunday morning
Lighter northwest breeze by Sunday morning(KY3)

This setup will force us into a very cold start for our Sunday with lows in the upper teens across the Ozarks. While these won’t break any records, these temperatures with the breeze at times will make your wind chills feel like the upper single digits to lower teens to start the day out.

Quite cold again for Sunday morning
Quite cold again for Sunday morning(KY3)

As the surface high continues onward, we’ll see the clockwise flow bring a westerly and southwesterly breeze in place on the light side between 5 and 10 mph. While still below normal, that will bring highs back into the lower 40s for Sunday afternoon.

Mild westerly breeze returns Sunday afternoon
Mild westerly breeze returns Sunday afternoon(KY3)
Back into the 40s for Sunday
Back into the 40s for Sunday(KY3)

While clear skies will stay in place for Sunday night, the wind will switch out of the south between 5 and 15 mph. That will result in lows in the lower to middle 20s for Monday morning. While cold for our morning on the first day of spring, our south wind will increase to 10-20 mph during the day. That will easily send highs back into the middle 50s under mostly to partly sunny skies during the day.

Southerly wind returns to warm us up Monday
Southerly wind returns to warm us up Monday(KY3)
50s quickly return for the first day of spring Monday
50s quickly return for the first day of spring Monday(KY3)

Looking at the rest of next week, temperatures will be on a general warming trend. Tuesday will be cool once again with highs back in the upper 40s. For Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll head back above normal with highs around 70°. By Friday of next week, we’ll head back near average with expected highs on Friday around 60°.

Up & down temperatures next week
Up & down temperatures next week(KY3)

The dip in temperatures Tuesday will come as a storm system will pass on through. It’ll be strong enough to keep skies mostly cloudy for Tuesday and periods of scattered rain in the forecast as well. Fortunately, we aren’t seeing signs of thunderstorms or wintry weather for us as the system moves through.

Rain chances return Tuesday
Rain chances return Tuesday(KY3)

While an isolated shower or two could try to linger for Wednesday, we’ll turn windy for Wednesday with highs pushing back near 70°. That stronger wind will be ahead of an approaching front by Thursday. With that front and an upper-level low coming together, that’s setting the stage for rain and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday before we dry out for a brief period Saturday.

Stronger storm system by Thursday & Friday
Stronger storm system by Thursday & Friday(KY3)

Let’s keep a close eye on Thursday. There are some indications that the storms we’ll see could be strong to severe. While it’s too early to pinpoint what the biggest threats could be, it’s a First Alert Heads Up for you all. While the thunderstorm threat will move on Friday, the rain chances will continue for much of Friday. Even if we somehow avoid any strong to severe t-storms next week, look at how much rain could potentially add up by the end of next week.

Rain totals could add up by the end of next week
Rain totals could add up by the end of next week(KY3)

While Tuesday’s rain chances could leave behind a quarter to three-quarters of an inch of rain, the rain for Thursday and Friday could bring totals by the end of next week between 1 and 4 inches of rain. Even if we somehow avoid strong to severe t-storms on Thursday, these numbers could lead to a flooding threat if we’re not careful. We’ll keep a close eye on these rain chances to come through next week.

