K-State downs Kentucky, advances to Sweet 16

GREENSBORO, N.C. (KCTV) - Kansas State is heading to the Sweet Sixteen in their first year with head coach Jerome Tang.

K-State, a 3-seed, took down 6-seed Kentucky 75-69 Sunday afternoon in Greensboro.

Markquis Nowell paced the purple ‘Cats with 27 points and 9 assists and 3 steals. Nae’Qwan Tomlin, Keyontae Johnson and Desi Sills each pitched in double-digit scoring.

K-State forced 16 turnovers on the day on 11 steals, while limiting their own giveaways to eight. They won despite being outrebounded by 20 — 45-25, including 19-4 on the offensive glass.

Tang and company advance to New York where they’ll play either Michigan State or Marquette at Madison Square Garden.

The program last reached the Sweet Sixteen in 2018, They’d go on to fall to 11-seed Loyola Chicago in the Elite Eight.

