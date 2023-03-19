K-State downs Kentucky, advances to Sweet 16

Kansas State guard Desi Sills celebrates a dunk by forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin against Kentucky...
Kansas State guard Desi Sills celebrates a dunk by forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin against Kentucky during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (KCTV) - Kansas State is heading to the Sweet Sixteen in their first year with head coach Jerome Tang.

K-State, a 3-seed, took down 6-seed Kentucky 75-69 Sunday afternoon in Greensboro.

Markquis Nowell paced the purple ‘Cats with 27 points and 9 assists and 3 steals. Nae’Qwan Tomlin, Keyontae Johnson and Desi Sills each pitched in double-digit scoring.

K-State forced 16 turnovers on the day on 11 steals, while limiting their own giveaways to eight. They won despite being outrebounded by 20 — 45-25, including 19-4 on the offensive glass.

Tang and company advance to New York where they’ll play either Michigan State or Marquette at Madison Square Garden.

The program last reached the Sweet Sixteen in 2018, They’d go on to fall to 11-seed Loyola Chicago in the Elite Eight.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas governor signs several bills that change elections in the natural state
Image courtesy: Miranda Cantrell-Goetz
Father in custody after shooting daughter’s significant other in the face in Webster County, Mo.
President Biden is pushing for the US attorney general and other top officials to help him...
Springfield gun shop react to President Biden’s new executive order on background checks
Montana Dollarhide before the alleged beating
Springfield family searching for answers after they say seven men attacked a family member
Michael Clark, 79, was arrested for indecency with a child and solicitation of prostitution. He...
Whataburger employees credited with saving 13-year-old girl: ‘Something didn’t seem right’

Latest News

Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey (33) celebrates with teammates following an NCAA college...
Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey suspended after DWI arrest
Nicholas Gioacchini (left), Tomás Ostrák (middle) and João Klauss (right) celebrate in front of...
CITY SC makes history with fourth straight win of inaugural season
KU fans react to Arkansas upset
KU fans react to Jayhawks’ early exit from NCAA Tournament
‘Been waiting for this for years’ Tens of thousands of fans swarm downtown for Battlehawks,...
‘Been waiting for this for years’ Tens of thousands of fans swarm downtown for Battlehawks, CITY SC