KU fans react to Jayhawks’ early exit from NCAA Tournament

By Mark Poulose
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Plenty of KU fans who didn’t make the trip to Des Moines for KU’s second round game at the NCAA tournament convened at Power & Light Saturday afternoon. The fans were shocked and saddened by the loss, but they didn’t sour on the season.

“It’s a tournament, anything can happen,” said KU fan Tony Smith.

READ MORE: Kansas loses double-digit second-half lead, falls to Arkansas, 72-71

Kansas City basketball fans won’t have to wait long for the next big basketball event to come to KC. Next weekend, T-Mobile Center is hosting an NCAA Tournament Regional Final. That means two Sweet 16 games and one Elite 8 game will be played in Kansas City.

