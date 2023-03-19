Lebanon, Mo. teenager in serious condition after being thrown from car during rollover crash

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A Lebanon teenager is in serious condition after a single-car crash Sunday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the 17-year-old girl was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt on Main Street in Lebanon about a quarter mile north of Cherry Street. Her car went off the road, hit a culvert, and rolled over five times before coming to a stop on its roof.

The girl was thrown from the car and was taken by helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

