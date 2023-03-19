Lebanon, Mo. teenager in serious condition after being thrown from car during rollover crash

Lebanon rollover crash
Lebanon rollover crash(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A Lebanon teenager is in serious condition after a single-car crash Sunday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the 17-year-old girl was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt on Main Street in Lebanon about a quarter mile north of Cherry Street. Her car went off the road, hit a culvert, and rolled over five times before coming to a stop on its roof.

The girl was thrown from the car and was taken by helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy: Miranda Cantrell-Goetz
Father in custody after shooting daughter’s significant other in the face in Webster County, Mo.
Arkansas governor signs several bills that change elections in the natural state
President Biden is pushing for the US attorney general and other top officials to help him...
Springfield gun shop react to President Biden’s new executive order on background checks
Montana Dollarhide before the alleged beating
Springfield family searching for answers after they say seven men attacked a family member
Beibut Shumenov, left, trades punches with B.J. Flores during their cruiserweight boxing match,...
Former professional boxer, Willard, Mo., native BJ Flores shot during robbery attempt in Colombia

Latest News

Hermann, Missouri, Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith, died at the hospital, authorities said...
WATCH LIVE: Funeral for fallen Det. Sgt. Mason Griffith
Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey (33) celebrates with teammates following an NCAA college...
Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey suspended after DWI arrest
Ozark School Board
April Election: Ozark School Board Candidates
Nicholas Gioacchini (left), Tomás Ostrák (middle) and João Klauss (right) celebrate in front of...
CITY SC makes history with fourth straight win of inaugural season