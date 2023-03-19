Lebanon Police: Body found in burning car early Sunday morning

(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lebanon Police Department is investigating after fire crews discovered a body in a burning car early Sunday morning.

According to a news release, around 2:20 a.m. crews with the Lebanon Fire Department were putting out a car fire in the parking lot at 1140 Millcreek Road, where a Budget Inn hotel is located.

When Lebanon police officers arrived, a body was discovered inside the car. Police are working with the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office and are investigating the fire as a suspicious death pending an autopsy.

Police do not know the identity of the remains. If anyone has information regarding this event, please contact the Lebanon Police Department at 417- 532-3131.

