MoDOT to host meeting on U.S. 60 interchange project near Seymour
SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - Drivers in Webster County can learn more about a major intersection project this week.
MoDOT will be hosting a public meeting on Tuesday so residents can learn more about a project to replace the intersection at U.S. 60 and Route C/Route K in Seymour.
The meeting is happening at Seymour Middle School, 501 E. Clinton Avenue, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. You can go at any time because there’s no presentation planned.
The project aims to:
- Build a new interchange at U.S. Route 60 and Webster County Route C/K to improve safety and traffic flow
- Realign Route K to the new interchange and improve Route K (Clinton Avenue)/Center Avenue intersection
- Construct Outer Roads for improved connectivity north of Route 60
- Construct eastbound Route 60 access ramps at Clinton Avenue
- Construct westbound Route 60 access ramps near Skyline Road
- Construct a roundabout intersection of Loren Drive with westbound access ramps
- Remove 2 signalized intersections and crossovers: Route C/K and Clinton Avenue
- Remove 2 unsignalized intersections and crossovers: Skyline Drive and Lynch Drive
If you are unable to attend the public meeting, you can view the same exhibits at an online public meeting available at www.modot.org/southwest.
The project is estimated to cost $31.5 million and is planned to begin construction in 2027.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
