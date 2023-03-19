MoDOT to host meeting on U.S. 60 interchange project near Seymour

SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - Drivers in Webster County can learn more about a major intersection project this week.

MoDOT will be hosting a public meeting on Tuesday so residents can learn more about a project to replace the intersection at U.S. 60 and Route C/Route K in Seymour.

The meeting is happening at Seymour Middle School, 501 E. Clinton Avenue, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. You can go at any time because there’s no presentation planned.

The project aims to:

Build a new interchange at U.S. Route 60 and Webster County Route C/K to improve safety and traffic flow

Realign Route K to the new interchange and improve Route K (Clinton Avenue)/Center Avenue intersection

Construct Outer Roads for improved connectivity north of Route 60

Construct eastbound Route 60 access ramps at Clinton Avenue

Construct westbound Route 60 access ramps near Skyline Road

Construct a roundabout intersection of Loren Drive with westbound access ramps

Remove 2 signalized intersections and crossovers: Route C/K and Clinton Avenue

Remove 2 unsignalized intersections and crossovers: Skyline Drive and Lynch Drive

If you are unable to attend the public meeting, you can view the same exhibits at an online public meeting available at www.modot.org/southwest.

The project is estimated to cost $31.5 million and is planned to begin construction in 2027.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.