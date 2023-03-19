MoDOT to host meeting on U.S. 60 interchange project near Seymour

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - Drivers in Webster County can learn more about a major intersection project this week.

MoDOT will be hosting a public meeting on Tuesday so residents can learn more about a project to replace the intersection at U.S. 60 and Route C/Route K in Seymour.

The meeting is happening at Seymour Middle School, 501 E. Clinton Avenue, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. You can go at any time because there’s no presentation planned.

The project aims to:

  • Build a new interchange at U.S. Route 60 and Webster County Route C/K to improve safety and traffic flow
  • Realign Route K to the new interchange and improve Route K (Clinton Avenue)/Center Avenue intersection
  • Construct Outer Roads for improved connectivity north of Route 60
  • Construct eastbound Route 60 access ramps at Clinton Avenue
  • Construct westbound Route 60 access ramps near Skyline Road
  • Construct a roundabout intersection of Loren Drive with westbound access ramps
  • Remove 2 signalized intersections and crossovers: Route C/K and Clinton Avenue
  • Remove 2 unsignalized intersections and crossovers: Skyline Drive and Lynch Drive

If you are unable to attend the public meeting, you can view the same exhibits at an online public meeting available at www.modot.org/southwest.

The project is estimated to cost $31.5 million and is planned to begin construction in 2027.

