Police: 4 people shot in Chicago restaurant by 3 men outside

The victims were all standing inside when three men got out of a car, walked up to the...
The victims were all standing inside when three men got out of a car, walked up to the restaurant and opened fire from outside, police said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Three men and a woman were hospitalized in good condition after being shot when three men opened fire into a Chicago restaurant, police said.

A 29-year-old man was shot in a thigh, a 32-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were shot in their legs, and a 29-year-old woman was grazed in one of her ears, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. Saturday at Kennedy Fish & Chicken in the South Shore neighborhood, police said.

The victims were all standing inside when three men got out of a car, walked up to the restaurant and opened fire from outside, police said.

More than a dozen bullet holes were seen in the restaurant, WBBM-TV reported.

No arrests were reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas governor signs several bills that change elections in the natural state
Image courtesy: Miranda Cantrell-Goetz
Father in custody after shooting daughter’s significant other in the face in Webster County, Mo.
President Biden is pushing for the US attorney general and other top officials to help him...
Springfield gun shop react to President Biden’s new executive order on background checks
Montana Dollarhide before the alleged beating
Springfield family searching for answers after they say seven men attacked a family member
Michael Clark, 79, was arrested for indecency with a child and solicitation of prostitution. He...
Whataburger employees credited with saving 13-year-old girl: ‘Something didn’t seem right’

Latest News

The illuminated logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen behind a clock at the bank's...
UBS to buy Credit Suisse for nearly $3.25B to calm turmoil
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC...
Source: Lawyer invited to testify before Trump grand jury
Seymour MoDOT U.S. 60 interchange
MoDOT to host meeting on U.S. 60 interchange project near Seymour
File graphic - The avalanche was two to three feet deep where it began and up to 500 feet wide,...
Skier killed, two others injured in large Colorado avalanche