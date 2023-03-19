Several prescribed burns to occur Sunday in the Mark Twain National Forest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to Forest Service officials, several prescribed burns will occur across the Mark Twain National Forest Sunday.

The largest burn Sunday will be Elm Spring, between Fort Leonard Wood and Rolla. Forest officials say smoke from this 4,000-acre burn will be visible from Rolla and other nearby towns. The reason for this burn is to reduce the fuel load in and around the Kaintuck Trail system.

All burns scheduled for Sunday are:

Crooked Creek on the Salem Ranger District

Little Cedar Mountain on the Fredericktown Unit of the Potosi-Fredericktown Ranger District

Panorama Unit on the Ava/Cassville/Willow Springs Ranger District Authorities say smoke may be visible along the Glade Top Trail and other nearby areas. Drive cautiously in the area, looking out for firefighting personnel and vehicles along the roadways.

Elm Springs on the Houston Unit of the Houston/Rolla/Cedar Creek Ranger District

For a map of all burn locations, click here.

