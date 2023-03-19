Springfield family searching for answers after they say seven men attacked a family member

By Michael Hoffman
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - 32-year-old Montana Dollarhide says he was trying to help break up a fight in downtown Springfield, and when he turned his back to leave he got attacked.

“They came out of nowhere,” said Dollarhide. “And just like beat me.”

Dollarhide suffered multiple serious injuries, 15 screws and 3 facial reconstruction plates, a broken nose a jaw broken in two places and wired shut, 12 fractures to his ribs six missing teeth, and a punctured lung.

" I’ve never broken a bone until now,” said Dollarhide. “And they did ‘em all.”

KY3 spoke with one of his family who sent a statement that reads in part:

“This was an act by criminals taking advantage of someone half their size. Montana only weighed 128 lbs at the time of the incident and has poor overall health. Given his frail state, why did these individuals feel the need to repeatedly beat and kick him? Why?”

“It’s an unfair fight for anybody,” said Dollarhide. “I don’t care who you are or how strong you are, you’ll get beat down by seven people. "

Montana says he doesn’t want to do the same to his attackers, he just wants justice.

“It’s done happened I don’t want to sit here and dwell on the past I wanna do what needs to be done,” said Dollarhide. “Get them guys justice before they hurt somebody else.”

KY3 reached out to the Springfield Police Department for comment, but due to the investigation still being open they were unable to share any developments

If you or anyone you know has information that could assist police with this investigation call the Springfield Police Department.

