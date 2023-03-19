WATCH LIVE: Funeral for fallen Det. Sgt. Mason Griffith

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HERMANN, Mo. (KMOV) – Hermann Police Department Det. Sgt. Mason Griffith will be laid to rest Sunday.

NYPD Lieutenant to attend Det. Sgt. Mason Griffith funeral

Det. Sgt. Griffith, 34, was shot and killed on March 12 in Hermann while attempting to arrest a suspect with outstanding warrants. A second officer was injured in the shooting.

Man accused of killing Hermann officer, injuring another arraigned Wednesday

A visitation was held Sunday morning at Owensville High School. The funeral will take place at 2 p.m. Following the funeral, a procession will then take place from the high school to Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Rosebud.

