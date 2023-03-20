16 dogs will be euthanized, humane society seeks homes

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jackson County Humane Society is trying to keep 16 dogs from being euthanized.

Jackson County Humane Society President, Ann Hout, said they don’t have room for the dogs at the shelter.

“We have been full for over a year. We have 70 dogs in a 50-dog kennel, we are not able to take these dogs in from the city pound,” she said.

Hout said the dogs were all found in a ten-day span, they are young and are variety of breeds, from lab mixes to pit bulls.

“There are six dogs, six months to a year old, lab mixes, two are dachshund/beagle mixes… and two are lab pit mixes, but these are younger. The others are young adults,” she said.

Hout said it’s difficult for many to keep a pet during this time, something that is increasing the number of dogs in shelters.

“It’s expensive, timewise and money-wise,” said Hout. “I think that’s what we’re seeing, is that they’re gotten and for the wrong reasons and they’re not considered part of the family, they’re just disposable.”

Hout said people can help save those dogs by fostering them, she’s also hoping any neighboring shelter can step in a save the animal, who will be euthanized on Monday, March 27.

“We don’t want to see animals euthanized,” she said.

But those solutions are temporary, she said, and these problems go beyond Newport city limits.

“This is not just Newport. This is region-wide, every shelter that I know of in Northeast Arkansas is full and it makes things very [very] difficult,” she said.

If someone in Newport is missing their pet, they can check the Jackson County Humane Society Facebook page. Pictures of the dogs are posted on there. If someone wants to foster or a shelter has room to take these dogs in, they can contact the Jackson County Humane Society.

