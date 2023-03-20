Camden County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects in vandalism at Camden on the Lake

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the people responsible for thousands of dollars of damage at Camden on the Lake.

According to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, the damage occurred the week of March 10- March 19.

If you have any information about who the people in the photo are, contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

