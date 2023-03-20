Camden County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects in vandalism at Camden on the Lake

Law enforcement is looking for who is responsible for thousands of dollars in damages.
Law enforcement is looking for who is responsible for thousands of dollars in damages.(CAMDEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By Marina Silva
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the people responsible for thousands of dollars of damage at Camden on the Lake.

According to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, the damage occurred the week of March 10- March 19.

If you have any information about who the people in the photo are, contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Biden is pushing for the US attorney general and other top officials to help him...
Springfield gun shop react to President Biden’s new executive order on background checks
Police investigate body found in burned car in Lebanon, Mo.
Police investigate body found in burned car in Lebanon, Mo.
Montana Dollarhide before the alleged beating
Springfield family searching for answers after they say seven men attacked a family member
Arkansas governor signs several bills that change elections in the Natural State
Lebanon rollover crash
Lebanon, Mo. teenager in serious condition after being thrown from car during rollover crash

Latest News

Cybersecurity
Lawrence County (Mo.) Sheriff’s Office reminds parents to monitor children online
Springfield City Council General Seat C
APRIL ELECTION: Candidates for Springfield Council Seat C discuss issues
APRIL ELECTION: Candidates for Springfield Council Seat C discuss crime
Thomas Lee. Courtesy: Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Lawrence County man charged with stabbing two men at a gas station dumpster