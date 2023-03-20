Fire damages home in eastern Douglas County, Mo.

VANZANT, Mo. (KY3) - A family escaped a house fire in eastern Douglas County.

Firefighters responded to the home around 2 a.m. off County Road 155 in Vanzant. When they arrived, the house was engulfed in flames. Firefighters have not released what caused the fire.

The Cabool Fire Department and the Skyline Fire Department assisted in the fire.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.