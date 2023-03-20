Fire damages home in eastern Douglas County, Mo.

Courtesy: Eastern Douglas County Volunteer Fire Dept.
Courtesy: Eastern Douglas County Volunteer Fire Dept.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
VANZANT, Mo. (KY3) - A family escaped a house fire in eastern Douglas County.

Firefighters responded to the home around 2 a.m. off County Road 155 in Vanzant. When they arrived, the house was engulfed in flames. Firefighters have not released what caused the fire.

The Cabool Fire Department and the Skyline Fire Department assisted in the fire.

