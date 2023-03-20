FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Milder air returns with rain chances lining up this week

Good Monday afternoon, everyone. While we kick off the spring season at 4:24 this afternoon, we already had plenty of sunshine and a good south wind take us out of the 20s this morning. That south wind is due to our area of high pressure working over the Tennessee Valley and into the southeastern United States.

High pressure keeping the south wind in place today (KY3)

While it will keep us quiet for the rest of today, we’re starting to see signs that the upper-level setup is ready to change things up. To our northwest, we have a couple disturbances to watch. The first one in the Pacific Northwest will influence our weather setup tonight and Tuesday before the stronger system in the Pacific heads our way.

Upper-level waves lining up to our west (KY3)

As the disturbance starts to work closer, we’ll see partly sunny skies build in from the west late this afternoon and into the evening. We’ll still stay dry, though, with a south breeze between 10 and 20 mph in most spots. That will allow us to top out in the middle 50s (even some upper 50s) for this afternoon.

Partly sunny skies building in late today (KY3)

50s for highs today (KY3)

Tonight, skies will turn mostly cloudy as the first disturbance really starts to kick in. We’ll be dry with the south wind still between 10 and 20 mph. That will only let lows drop back into the upper 30s across much of the Ozarks.

A bit cold for Tuesday morning (KY3)

While we stay dry to start the overnight out, I wouldn’t be surprised if a few isolated showers west of US 65 popped up before 4 or 5 in the morning. I do expect the better chances for rain to develop by the I-49 corridor by about 6 or 7 o’clock Tuesday morning.

Rain chances lining up by Tuesday AM drive (KY3)

Once that area of rain works into the western Ozarks, they’ll keep trucking along to the east through the morning hours. By the afternoon, the better rain chances will work through the eastern Ozarks before we dry out by the start of Tuesday evening. While the rain will stay on the light to moderate side, I wouldn’t be surprised if areas saw rain totals average between a quarter and three-quarters of an inch.

Rain working through the Ozarks Tuesday (KY3)

Rain moving eastward Tuesday afternoon (KY3)

Even with the south wind still in place at 10-20 mph during the day, the clouds and rain chances will keep highs in the 40s for much of the area Tuesday afternoon.

Cooler for Tuesday afternoon (KY3)

While mostly cloudy skies will gradually give way to partly sunny skies Wednesday with maybe a stray shower or two early in the day, more milder air will force highs back near 70° across the area. That would be almost 10° warmer then the average high for this part of March. While highs stay near 70° Thursday, you can’t help but notice the drop in temperatures (but still mainly mild) by the time we get into the coming weekend.

Mild temperatures mainly in control through late week (KY3)

The drop in temperatures by Friday will come as the stronger upper-level low comes out of the Pacific and starts interacting with a frontal boundary that will set up across the Ozarks. These two will work together and set us up for rounds of rain and thunderstorms Thursday and into Friday.

Stronger storm system for Thursday and Friday (KY3)

While we have yet to declare Thursday and/or Friday as a First Alert Weather Day, we’re still giving you a big heads up about the rain and t-storms expected for both days. While some of the storms Thursday could potentially be on the strong side, the rain with that system could start to bring a flooding threat to the Ozarks as the weekend gets going.

Heads up for a possible flooding threat late this week (KY3)

After a dry Saturday with mostly sunny skies and highs back in the lower 60s, another system could sneak by on Sunday to give us another chance for scattered rain and t-storms.

Another chance for some storms Sunday (KY3)

On top of the minor rain amounts we’re expecting for Tuesday, look what happens when you add the expected rain for Thursday, Friday and next Sunday. 1 to almost 5 inches of rain are still possible in total by early next week with the heaviest rain wanting to set up in the eastern and southeastern Ozarks.

Plenty of rain tallying up by the weekend (KY3)

We’ll continue to keep a close eye on our chances for rain and storms this week. If we decide to issue First Alert Weather Days for later this week, we will certainly let you know and keep you updated.

