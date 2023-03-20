FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Milder air & t-storm chances returning this week

Good Sunday evening, everyone. After a very cold start this morning, we did see highs back in the lower 40s across much of the Ozarks under sunny skies this afternoon. While it won’t be as cold for tonight, temperatures below freezing will put freeze warnings back in place for northern Arkansas until 9 o’clock Monday morning.

Freeze warnings once again for northern AR Monday morning (KY3)

After high pressure switched our light breeze out of the west and southwest today, it’ll work away from the ArkLaTex and into the Southeast as we work into Monday. That will allow our skies to stay quiet and a stronger south wind to return to the Ozarks for the first day of spring Monday.

High pressure in control tonight & Monday (KY3)

With a south breeze on the light side under mostly clear skies tonight, lows will only drop back into the middle 20s for most and some lower 20s in some lower spots in the Ozarks. While still cold, it’s better than the upper teens we saw this morning.

Cold once again for Monday morning (KY3)

Skies will be mostly sunny to start the day out. By late afternoon, though, an approaching upper-level disturbance will start to bring in partly sunny skies across the Ozarks. We’ll be dry for the day and for Monday night, though.

Partly sunny skies by late Monday afternoon (KY3)

While our south breeze will range between 5 and 15 mph in the morning, the wind speeds will range between 10 and 20 mph during the day. That, with milder air and low relative humidity values between 25 and 35%, will elevate the fire danger for a good portion of the area Monday. That wind will send temperatures near 50° by the noon hour and into the middle and upper 50s by the afternoon.

South breeze in control Monday (KY3)

50s for highs return for Monday (KY3)

While the south wind will stay in place for Tuesday, we’ll see that next storm system make its presence known by morning. Skies will turn mostly cloudy through Monday night and pretty much cloudy by the Tuesday morning drive. While much of the area will be dry before sunrise Tuesday, we’ll see developing rain come in from the west after 6 or 7 o’clock Tuesday morning. These are periods of scattered rain showers that will continue through much of the day and depart by late Tuesday afternoon to the east of us.

Rain returns Tuesday morning (KY3)

Rain chances head out late Tuesday afternoon (KY3)

Even with the south wind at 15 to 25 mph, the rain chances and clouds will only let temperatures go from the upper 30s by morning to the 40s for highs. Most areas should try to top out in the upper 40s for Tuesday afternoon.

Brief return to the 40s Tuesday (KY3)

While that system departs for Wednesday, it could try to leave a stray shower behind. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the rule of thumb for the day. However, that south wind will tap into more mild air and push highs close to 70° for the afternoon. While we should stay mainly mild through the end of the week, we do see temperatures wanting to take another dip by Thursday and into next weekend.

Temperature stay generally mild through the week (KY3)

Even though we’ll be mild for Thursday, a strong upper-level low will work together with another frontal system that will slowly work across the Ozarks. This is setting us up for widespread rain and thunderstorm chances for Thursday and Thursday night. While the upper-level wave will be moving on as we head into Friday, it will still work with the front on Friday keep rain and thunderstorm chances around to start the weekend out.

Rain & t-storms ramp up for Thursday (KY3)

System keeps rain around for Friday (KY3)

While we don’t have any First Alert Weather Days issued yet, let’s give you all another heads up for Thursday and Friday. These two days will provide us with teh best chances for widespread rain and thunderstorms. Not only could Thursday’s t-storm chances turn strong to possibly severe, it’s periods of rain that will be around for Thursday and Friday. If we somehow avoid any threat of strong to severe storms, we may have to contend with a flooding threat for parts of the Ozarks by the time Friday rolls around.

First Alert heads up for rain & storms Thursday & Friday (KY3)

While I do see a break in the action on Saturday with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s, another system could come by and bring additional scattered showers and thunderstorms our way by next Sunday.

Another chance for rain & storms Sunday (KY3)

Looking at all of these rain chances lining up, Tuesday’s rain should only leave behind a quarter to three-quarters of an inch on average. Once Thursday and Friday’s rain chances come in (even some of Sunday’s potential rain chances), look at how much rain we could have in total by next Sunday.

Quite a bit of rain by next weekend (KY3)

While the guidance is not sure about where the heaviest of the rain will exactly set up, it supports the chance for heavy rain totals by next weekend. Once again, we’ll keep a close eye on the incoming rain chances through the course of the week. If we need to make any days this week a First Alert Weather Day, we’ll certainly let you know.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.