Ikea recalls thousands of mirrors due to laceration hazard

Ikea has recalled thousands of mirrors sold in stores and online due to a potential laceration...
Ikea has recalled thousands of mirrors sold in stores and online due to a potential laceration hazard.(Magnus D / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Ikea announced a recall of flat mirrors it has sold because of a potential laceration hazard.

The furniture and home decor company is recalling all sizes of LETTAN flat mirrors, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The mirrors are described as being frameless and about 38 inches high. They were sold in 23, 31, 39 and 47 inches wide.

Ikea said its stores nationwide and online sold the mirrors from December 2019 through October 2022 for between $23 and $56. About 22,400 units were sold in the United States, with an additional 17,500 sold in Canada.

The recalled mirrors have a date stamp before and including 2105, with the first two digits representing the year of manufacture and the last two representing the week of manufacture. This date stamp can be found on the back of the mirror.

The date stamp is shown on the back of a LETTAN mirror.
The date stamp is shown on the back of a LETTAN mirror.(IKEA)

Ikea is urging all customers who bought the recalled mirrors to stop using them and contact the company to order a set of replacement wall fittings along with instructions. It said customers can also return the mirrors to an Ikea store for a full refund, as long as a proof of purchase is provided.

The recall comes after Ikea said it received 55 reports globally of the problem along with one report of the mirror’s plastic fittings coming loose, causing it to fall off the wall. That incident occurred in the U.S.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Biden is pushing for the US attorney general and other top officials to help him...
Springfield gun shop react to President Biden’s new executive order on background checks
Police investigate body found in burned car in Lebanon, Mo.
Police investigate body found in burned car in Lebanon, Mo.
Montana Dollarhide before the alleged beating
Springfield family searching for answers after they say seven men attacked a family member
Arkansas governor signs several bills that change elections in the Natural State
Lebanon rollover crash
Lebanon, Mo. teenager in serious condition after being thrown from car during rollover crash

Latest News

Mark Applegate's mom has Alzheimer's disease and while a new drug that slows down progression...
Springfieldian among those in Washington D.C. advocating for new class of Alzheimer’s treatment
The Amber Alert for a 3-month-old Oklahoma boy has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 3-month-old Oklahoma boy
Crescent Hotel
Eureka Springs, Ark. hotel comes up with a creative solution to housing shortage
Eureka Springs, Ark. hotel comes up with a creative solution to housing shortage
Police say 45-year-old James Toliver Craig was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree...
Police: Dentist killed wife by lacing shakes with poison