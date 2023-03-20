Leigh’s Lost and Found: Lost mama dog that is likely pregnant again

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re looking for the owner of a lost mama dog.

This sweet girl was found a week ago and animal control is sure someone owns her.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “she’s in pretty good condition for her age. We think she’s about four to five years old. She has a good body weight and everything, but she just might be pregnant.”

Josh says the’re basing that on the dog’s hard, rounded stomach. You can also tell she’s had puppies before.

Someone found the Shepherd mix in the 700 block of north Benton. She does have a red collar on but no tags or chip. She’s been recently groomed and is a sweetheart of a dog.

If you recognize her, call animal control at 417-833-3592.

