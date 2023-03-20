Missouri native Jeremy Scott leaves Moschino after 10 years at fashion house

FILE - Jeremy Scott appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Scott is stepping down as creative director of Italian luxury house Moschino after a decade of wild and wacky fashion shows and his elegant dressing of numerous celebrities.The company made the announcement Monday in an email statement. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2023
MILAN (AP) — Jeremy Scott is stepping down as creative director of Italian luxury house Moschino after 10 years of wild and wacky fashion shows and his elegant dressing of numerous celebrities. The company made the announcement Monday.

Scott grew up in Kansas City and Lowry City.

“Scott has penned a fundamental chapter in the legacy of the brand with his fearless and show stopping pop-camp style and incisive humor — true to the renowned codes of the House,” the company said in an email statement.

The American designer took over at Moschino in October 2013 with a groundbreaking fall/winter collection that, according to the statement, “launched a thousand debates on the role of fashion in the annals of art, consumerism, and social commentary.”

The Missouri-born Scott has put out collections that focused his pop culture and tongue-in-cheek lens on Barbie, aliens and Ronald McDonald. Katy Perry, Madonna, Rita Ora and Zendaya are among celebrities who have worn his creations.

Most recently, he dressed a handful of A-listers for the Oscars, including putting Angela Bassett in a standout custom ultraviolet hand-draped gown with a huge bow neckline.

Massimo Ferretti, chair of Moschino parent Aeffe S.p.A., thanked Scott for “ushering in a distinct and joyful vision that will forever be a part of Moschino history.”

Scott called his years at Moschino has “a wonderful celebration of creativity and imagination.”

He said he was proud of his legacy. He thanked Ferretti along with “all my fans around the world who celebrated me, my collections and my vision.”

