Nelly, Lainey Wilson among headline acts to perform at Missouri State Fair

Nelly will take the stage at the Missouri State Fair on Aug. 18.
Nelly will take the stage at the Missouri State Fair on Aug. 18.(Adams County Fairfest)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDALIA, Mo. (KCTV) - It will be getting “hot in here” at the State Fair Grandstand this summer.

The Missouri State Fair has started to announce its featured performances taking place in mid-August.

The following artists have been unveiled:

  • Tyler Hubbard (from Florida-Georgia line) with Parmalee - Aug. 10
  • Lainey Wilson with Jackson Dean - Aug. 11
  • Cory Asbury and CAIN, Aug. 16
  • Nelly - Aug. 18

All shows are slated to start at 7:30 p.m. For ticket information, click here.

3 Doors Down revealed the band’s “Away from the Sun” anniversary tour Monday morning, and it includes an Aug. 12 performance at the Missouri State Fair. A time has not been set.

“The Doors” will also perform in Kansas City at Starlight Theater on Sept. 6.

Performances coming to Kansas City area
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, Lily Rose to perform at Azura Amphitheater
On the road again: Willie Nelson, Tracy Lawrence to perform in Bonner Springs

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Biden is pushing for the US attorney general and other top officials to help him...
Springfield gun shop react to President Biden’s new executive order on background checks
Lebanon Police: Body found in burning car early Sunday morning
Montana Dollarhide before the alleged beating
Springfield family searching for answers after they say seven men attacked a family member
Arkansas governor signs several bills that change elections in the Natural State
Lebanon rollover crash
Lebanon, Mo. teenager in serious condition after being thrown from car during rollover crash

Latest News

Warmer weather means more cyclists, tips on how to share the road
Parents, yes, you can remove Crayon stains from clothes.
Queen of Clean: Cleaning melted Crayon stains from clothes
Queen of Clean: Cleaning melted Crayon stains from clothes
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild air returning this week with rain chances to watch
Iron County Sheriff Jeffrey Burkett and three others were arrested Thursday and face multiple...
Iron County sheriff was investigating officials when he was arrested, charged, attorney claims