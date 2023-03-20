Queen of Clean: Cleaning melted Crayon stains from clothes

Parents, yes, you can remove Crayon stains from clothes.
Parents, yes, you can remove Crayon stains from clothes.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Parents, yes, you can remove Crayon stains from clothes.

About this Tip: How to remove Crayons from clothes and dryer drum

  • How to:
  • 1. On clothes, scrape off as much crayon as possible with a dull straight edge
  • 2. Apply a quality grease removing dishwashing liquid to the stain
  • 3. Work in with a soft brush, such as a toothbrush
  • 4. Allow soaking for at least 30 minutes
  • 5. Rub fabric under warm water to remove the Crayon
  • 6. Machine wash using the hottest water for the fabric type, check the care label, Using an all-fabric bleach
  • 7. Allow airing dry to be sure the stain is gone. If not, treat it again
  • 8. For the clothes dryer drum, rub the stained areas with paper towels to remove all you can
  • 9. Use a magic eraser to remove the rest
  • 10. Run a load of damp rags through a cycle to be sure the dryer is clean

Warnings & Cautions: Never put clothes in the dryer until you know the stain is gone

Linda Says: I suggest Dawn Ultra Dish Washing Liquid for this process. It is a great grease remover.

For more information, go here: https://www.queenofclean.com

