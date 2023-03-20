Queen of Clean: Cleaning melted Crayon stains from clothes
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Parents, yes, you can remove Crayon stains from clothes.
About this Tip: How to remove Crayons from clothes and dryer drum
- How to:
- 1. On clothes, scrape off as much crayon as possible with a dull straight edge
- 2. Apply a quality grease removing dishwashing liquid to the stain
- 3. Work in with a soft brush, such as a toothbrush
- 4. Allow soaking for at least 30 minutes
- 5. Rub fabric under warm water to remove the Crayon
- 6. Machine wash using the hottest water for the fabric type, check the care label, Using an all-fabric bleach
- 7. Allow airing dry to be sure the stain is gone. If not, treat it again
- 8. For the clothes dryer drum, rub the stained areas with paper towels to remove all you can
- 9. Use a magic eraser to remove the rest
- 10. Run a load of damp rags through a cycle to be sure the dryer is clean
Warnings & Cautions: Never put clothes in the dryer until you know the stain is gone
Linda Says: I suggest Dawn Ultra Dish Washing Liquid for this process. It is a great grease remover.
