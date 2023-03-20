Road closure roundup around the Ozarks, see if your morning commute will be impacted

MoDOT James River Freeway
MoDOT James River Freeway(KY3)
By Liam Garrity
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Get ready for traffic alerts throughout the week.

On James River Freeway, drivers will see narrowed lanes, traffic shifts, and nighttime lane closures this week. This is between National Avenue and Campbell Avenue in Springfield.

The work is part of the James River Widening Project between National and Kansas Expressway.

Next, down in Reeds Spring Route 248 will be closed between route 13 and route 265. Crews will be doing pipe replacement work.

So drivers won’t be able to go through the work zone, but things should be wrapped up before the end of the day Monday.

Back in Springfield, parts of Grant avenue will close Monday. It will allow one-way southbound traffic only between Catalpa Street and State Street. The City of Springfield says this is for utility construction inside the City’s right-of-way.

Finally, Scenic Avenue will close to through traffic between Battlefield Road and Seminole Street. This begins at 9 a.m. Monday morning and continues through 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The City of Springfield says this is also for sewer work. You will still be able to get to all the businesses inside the closure zone.

Springfield officials say drivers should get to the Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center and Horton Smith Golf Course from the north side. One project that started in the middle of March is already impacting traffic.

I-44 West of Mount Vernon crews are working on a bridge. Traffic has been moving slowly in the area occasionally over the last couple of days

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

