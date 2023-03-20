SPONSORED The Place: Dino’s favorite Greek dish!

By Michael Gibson
Published: Mar. 20, 2023
Spanakopita

1 box Filo dough

1 lb. Butter (4 sticks)

3-1 lb. bags of chopped spinach

1–1 lb. container of ricotta cheese

1-1 lb. container crumbled feta

1 egg

1 whole onion chopped fine

1 handful of dried mint shredded

1 bunch of finely chopped parsley

3 tbs. olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Throw all ingredients into a medium size bowl and mix with hands (set aside).

Melt butter in a medium size sauce pan.

Using 1/2 of the Filo sheets, layer the bottom of a rectangular cake pan with Filo, brushing each sheet with butter. (The pan does not have to be the same size as the filo sheets. The sheets can be overlapped to fill the space, and to patch any broken sheets of filo. Once in a while you can make a double layer of filo without brushing butter to allow for a little bit of air between the sheets

Now, evenly spread the bowl of mixed ingredients over the bed of filo.

With the remaining sheets of filo, lay each sheet over the spinach mixture. (don’t forget to brush each sheet with butter as we did on the bottom layers.)

For the last four or five sheets of filo, put the rest of the butter back on the burner until it reaches a dark brown… Almost to the point of being burnt. Use this to butter your last sheets of  filo. This will bring out the aromas and toasty flavors of the butter.

With a very sharp knife, cut the spanakopita into squares… Cutting ONLY through the first few sheets of filo.

Before Placing in the oven, sprinkle some cold water over the Filo by wetting finger tips and flicking the water onto the filo. (… a little Greek trick.)

Bake at 350° for 30 to 35 minutes until the top layers are crispy golden brown.

To serve, finish cutting through all the layers, and remove each square using a spatula.

Enjoy!

