Spring cleaning safety

Spring Cleaning
By Anna Johnson
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Of all the ways you could injure yourself, we often forget about the dangers at home. These tips may be common sense, but they are important to remember.

- Share the heavy lifting – You’ll probably be motivated to vacuum under the couch or rearrange your furniture. The National Institute of Health has called spring cleaning a safety risk for lifting injuries. The last thing you want is to be laid out on furniture that you haven’t yet had the chance to clean. Lift carefully with a partner if you can.

- Do not mix cleaning products – Some chemicals do not react well together; for instance, mixing cleaners like ammonia and bleach can make you very sick. Other combinations of chemicals can produce caustic fumes capable of killing you or your pets. Stick to one cleaning agent or go natural. It’s always important to read the warning labels carefully.

- When you’re cleaning, make sure you ventilate your home so chemicals in the air don’t cause breathing issues, allergic reactions or irritation.

- Wear your rubber gloves to protect yourself against harmful chemicals and dry skin.

- Watch out for wet floors – Freshly cleaned or waxed floors can be slippery. One option is to clean from the top down so floors are your last chore.

- While step stools are a great tool to deep clean those hard-to-reach areas, make sure you have a hand free to stabilize yourself.

- Stay hydrated. Ferociously cleaning can take a lot out of you so make sure you’re drinking water and keeping your energy up.

It’s easy to get into a rhythm when you’re deep cleaning but make sure you’re taking care of yourself and watching out for those hazards that we often ignore.

