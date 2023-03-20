Springfield City Council considers funding for Commercial Street gates

City Council will meet Monday night and will look at making some budget amendments to the...
City Council will meet Monday night and will look at making some budget amendments to the Commercial Street improvements budget.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Council will meet Monday night to discuss making some budget amendments to the Commercial Street improvements budget.

Commercial Street is part of a Tax Increment Finance District. The TIF takes the money from the increased value of property taxes and puts that money toward public improvements. The money from the Commercial Street TIF has paid for things like artwork, additional parking, and signage.

The city is looking at commissioning gateways at the east and west ends of the street. The concept design was presented at a public meeting last fall, but stakeholders wanted to commission an artist to design and construct the gateways.

“Historically, there’s been a lot of artwork on Commercial Street,” said Cora Scott with the city of Springfield. “So there’s already some sculptures there, and I think there’s been there’s mosaics and some of the sidewalks. So I think that’s just a real desire to continue that trend and that kind of reputation of C-Street as being an art artistic and cultural destination within the city.”

The gateways will be located on each end of the street to correlate with other artwork that decorates the historic area. One would be constructed at Lyon and Commercial and one at Washington and Commercial. Another gateway will be built at Boonville and Commercial if additional funding is available.

The amendment would allocate $380,000 toward the construction of the gateways. The city council will meet on Monday at the historic city hall at 6:30 p.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy: Miranda Cantrell-Goetz
Father in custody after shooting daughter’s significant other in the face in Webster County, Mo.
Arkansas governor signs several bills that change elections in the natural state
President Biden is pushing for the US attorney general and other top officials to help him...
Springfield gun shop react to President Biden’s new executive order on background checks
Montana Dollarhide before the alleged beating
Springfield family searching for answers after they say seven men attacked a family member
Beibut Shumenov, left, trades punches with B.J. Flores during their cruiserweight boxing match,...
Former professional boxer, Willard, Mo., native BJ Flores shot during robbery attempt in Colombia

Latest News

Road closure roundup around the Ozarks, see if your morning commute will be impacted
Road closure roundup around the Ozarks, see if your morning commute will be impacted
The Jackson County Humane Society is trying to keep 16 dogs from being euthanized. Jackson...
16 dogs will be euthanized, humane society seeks homes
Mildred Quy and her extended family celebrating her 100th birthday
Springfield woman turns 100, shares her secrets to a long life
Milder air this week but rain chances start returning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Milder air & t-storm chances returning this week