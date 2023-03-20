Springfield City Council considers funding for Commercial Street gates

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Council will meet Monday night to discuss making some budget amendments to the Commercial Street improvements budget.

Commercial Street is part of a Tax Increment Finance District. The TIF takes the money from the increased value of property taxes and puts that money toward public improvements. The money from the Commercial Street TIF has paid for things like artwork, additional parking, and signage.

The city is looking at commissioning gateways at the east and west ends of the street. The concept design was presented at a public meeting last fall, but stakeholders wanted to commission an artist to design and construct the gateways.

“Historically, there’s been a lot of artwork on Commercial Street,” said Cora Scott with the city of Springfield. “So there’s already some sculptures there, and I think there’s been there’s mosaics and some of the sidewalks. So I think that’s just a real desire to continue that trend and that kind of reputation of C-Street as being an art artistic and cultural destination within the city.”

The gateways will be located on each end of the street to correlate with other artwork that decorates the historic area. One would be constructed at Lyon and Commercial and one at Washington and Commercial. Another gateway will be built at Boonville and Commercial if additional funding is available.

The amendment would allocate $380,000 toward the construction of the gateways. The city council will meet on Monday at the historic city hall at 6:30 p.m.

