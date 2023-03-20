Springfield woman turns 100, shares her secrets to a long life

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mildred Quy, or Millie, was born on March 19, 100 years ago. At the time, Calvin Coolidge was president, Nevada hadn’t legalized gambling, and sliced bread was still 5 years from being invented.

“I’ve enjoyed every year especially if I’m with family,” said Quy.

Millie says her key to success is simpler than you might think.

“I think just being busy and doing work and different things,” said Quy.

She says keeping busy, staying with family, and maintaining her faith in God is her secret to longevity.

“My family is worth everything,” she said.

Her grandson says it can also being chalked up to her attitude.

“Grandma is someone who forgives and forgets,” said Brandon Bevis, Millie’s grandson. “I’ve learned a lot from her on that. She doesn’t let things get to her. "

The day before her birthday, her daughter Gloria along with other family members put on a surprise 100th birthday bash where all 44 blood-related and the additional family members were in attendance.

“Everyone wanted to come, some people couldn’t,” said Millie’s daughter Gloria Bevis. “But they were thrilled that they all wanted to be with her on her birthday.”

Gloria says her mom is very tech-savvy and even tracks her family on her phone just to keep tabs. So planning a surprise party did have a few hiccups.

“She follows people on her phone,” said Bevis. “So I had to turn my follow device off. So she wouldn’t know where I was at different times. And so it’s hard to get something around her. "

Millie says she was most happy with the party because she got to see everyone in her family in one place.

“Well, when I saw certain ones, I almost cried,” she said. “Hadn’t seen them and I didn’t know they just gonna be there, you know, and they rarely thrilled me.”

She says the thing she’s proudest of is her family.

“I’m really proud of them,” said Millie. “I’m proud of everyone.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.