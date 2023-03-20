Western Taney County Fire District partnering with Red Cross to install free smoke detectors in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - If you haven’t checked your smoke detectors lately, Western Taney County Fire Protection District wants to make sure yours are up to date.

On Wednesday from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., firefighters will install free smoke detectors around Ashley Square in Hollister.

Home fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster. Since July 1, 2022, the Red Cross has responded to more than 1,200 home fires, resulting in more than 4,500 people being assisted in Missouri.

Jim Furgerson, Assistant Chief with Western Taney County Fire Protection District, hopes that installing these smoke detectors can help save lives.

“So it’s pretty simple, smoke detectors save lives. We feel it’s pretty important and valuable that we participate in these types of events because smoke detectors, as I say, give you those precious few seconds to get out of your house alive,” said Furgerson.

If you won’t be home to get a free smoke detector, or you’re not in the area they’re installing them, you can contact your local fire department or Western Taney County Fire District at 417-334-3440 to get one.

