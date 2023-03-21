2 Amish children killed, 3rd injured in buggy-vehicle crash

FILE - An 11-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced...
FILE - An 11-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANTON, Mich. (AP) — Two Amish children were killed and another was seriously injured when their buggy collided with a motor vehicle Monday in northern Michigan, authorities said.

All three children were ejected from the buggy. An 11-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene north of Cadillac, the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office said.

A 9-year-old girl was airlifted to Devos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids with serious injuries, deputies said.

The buggy collided around 8:15 a.m. at a rural intersection with a vehicle driven by a 48-year-old Manton man, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“The Amish buggy approached the intersection and proceeded to cross through the intersection pulling into the path of the eastbound vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the vehicle and his three passengers were not injured, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Branson Airport (BKG) announced a new passenger air service from Sun Country Airlines.
Branson Airport announces new destination
The Jackson County Humane Society is trying to keep 16 dogs from being euthanized. Jackson...
16 dogs will be euthanized, humane society seeks homes
Chad Emerson/Missouri Highway Patrol
Douglas County father, subject of an Amber Alert, sentenced to prison
Strong storms and flooding rain are possible Thursday and Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cool Tuesday with rain passing through
Thomas Lee. Courtesy: Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Lawrence County man charged with stabbing two men at a gas station dumpster

Latest News

Paul Abercrombie, 21, is accused of killing his friend while the two were making music early...
Man accused of killing friend tells cops he was high on mushrooms, report says
Thousands of Los Angeles school employees including bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria...
Los Angeles schools shut down as workers begin 3-day strike
Gary Muehlberg, 73.
Missouri man dubbed ‘Package Killer’ admits to 2 murders
Gladys Knight performs in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday,...
LIVE: Springsteen, Gladys Knight among Biden recipients of arts, humanities medals
In this photo provided by Ibrahim Almadi, Saad Ibrahim Almadi sits in a restaurant in an...
Saudi Arabia frees American imprisoned over critical tweets