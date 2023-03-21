4 arrested in vandalism of Morgan County, Mo., church; investigators call it a hate crime

VERSAILLES, Mo. (KY3) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested four teenagers accused of vandalizing a church. Investigators call it a hate crime.

Bryce Martin, 18, of Fortuna, and Zachary Stauffer, 18, of Versailles, face several charges, including property damage. Deputies also arrested a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call at the Clearview Church on State Highway E in Morgan County. Deputies say they found shell casings and damage to the church. They believe at least 50 rounds were fired into the church.

Investigators say they are investigating vandalism reports at churches in Morgan County and neighboring Moniteau County.

During the arrests, deputies reportedly located three handguns and ammunition. Investigators say teenagers admitted the gun belonged to a woman. They also seized a vehicle.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.