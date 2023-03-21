4 arrested in vandalism of Morgan County, Mo., church; investigators call it a hate crime

Bryce Martin, 18, of Fortuna, and Zachary Stauffer, 18, of Versailles, face several charges,...
Bryce Martin, 18, of Fortuna, and Zachary Stauffer, 18, of Versailles, face several charges, including property damage.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERSAILLES, Mo. (KY3) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested four teenagers accused of vandalizing a church. Investigators call it a hate crime.

Bryce Martin, 18, of Fortuna, and Zachary Stauffer, 18, of Versailles, face several charges, including property damage. Deputies also arrested a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call at the Clearview Church on State Highway E in Morgan County. Deputies say they found shell casings and damage to the church. They believe at least 50 rounds were fired into the church.

Investigators say they are investigating vandalism reports at churches in Morgan County and neighboring Moniteau County.

During the arrests, deputies reportedly located three handguns and ammunition. Investigators say teenagers admitted the gun belonged to a woman. They also seized a vehicle.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Emerson/Missouri Highway Patrol
Douglas County father, subject of an Amber Alert, sentenced to prison
The Jackson County Humane Society is trying to keep 16 dogs from being euthanized. Jackson...
16 dogs will be euthanized, humane society seeks homes
Thomas Lee. Courtesy: Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Lawrence County man charged with stabbing two men at a gas station dumpster
Smoke in Springfield
Controlled burn smoke: Why the skies around Springfield are smokey
Strong storms and flooding rain are possible Thursday and Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cool Tuesday with rain passing through

Latest News

Strong storms and flooding rain are possible Thursday and Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cool Tuesday with rain passing through
(AP Photo/Michael Woods)
College hoops staffs specialize to meet roster, NIL demands
Fort Belle Fontaine Park/Courtesy: St. Louis County
Nuclear contamination testing planned at St. Louis-area park
Cody Don Scott faces five statutory rape charges and one statutory sodomy charge.
Judge sentences former Nixa Police Dept. officer accused of sex crimes involving a minor