Branson Airport announces new destination

Branson Airport (BKG) announced a new passenger air service from Sun Country Airlines.
Branson Airport (BKG) announced a new passenger air service from Sun Country Airlines.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Branson Airport (BKG) announced a new passenger air service from Sun Country Airlines. Starting in August, the Minneapolis-based carrier will offer nonstop flights to/from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Flights are available for purchase now at suncountry.com.

“Since 2019, Sun Country has added nearly 40 new destinations from Minneapolis-St. Paul. We are excited to offer this new non-stop route so our guests can enjoy the Branson area,” said Grant Whitney, Senior Vice President, and Chief Revenue Officer for Sun Country. “The efforts of the Branson Airport and the community helped make this a reality with the successful application for a Small Community Air Service Development Program grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Sun Country looks forward to

Sun Country will use a Boeing 737, holding 186 passengers, for the flights. The service begins August 31.

“Minneapolis-St. Paul is one of our strongest markets beyond 600 miles, so we are delighted to see Sun Country bring this route to the market,” stated Jonas Arjes, Interim President/CEO of the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB. “We appreciate Sun Country’s commitment to our region and the resulting economic impact.”

Tickets are available for purchase at suncountry.com.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Emerson/Missouri Highway Patrol
Douglas County father, subject of an Amber Alert, sentenced to prison
The Jackson County Humane Society is trying to keep 16 dogs from being euthanized. Jackson...
16 dogs will be euthanized, humane society seeks homes
Thomas Lee. Courtesy: Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Lawrence County man charged with stabbing two men at a gas station dumpster
Smoke in Springfield
Controlled burn smoke: Why the skies around Springfield are smokey
Strong storms and flooding rain are possible Thursday and Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cool Tuesday with rain passing through

Latest News

Andean Bear Ben
Bear that escaped Saint Louis Zoo enclosure twice now moving to Texas
Chrisma Ellis. Courtesy: Camden County Sheriff's Office
Camdenton woman charged in mid-February homicide investigation
Missouri Legislature 2022/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri Senate endorses transgender health restrictions
The agency says it has 145 complaints about the problem, which happens mostly at highway speeds.
US probes reports of steering glitch on newer Honda Civics