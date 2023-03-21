Branson Airport announces new destination

BRANSON, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Branson Airport (BKG) announced a new passenger air service from Sun Country Airlines. Starting in August, the Minneapolis-based carrier will offer nonstop flights to/from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Flights are available for purchase now at suncountry.com.

“Since 2019, Sun Country has added nearly 40 new destinations from Minneapolis-St. Paul. We are excited to offer this new non-stop route so our guests can enjoy the Branson area,” said Grant Whitney, Senior Vice President, and Chief Revenue Officer for Sun Country. “The efforts of the Branson Airport and the community helped make this a reality with the successful application for a Small Community Air Service Development Program grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Sun Country looks forward to

Sun Country will use a Boeing 737, holding 186 passengers, for the flights. The service begins August 31.

“Minneapolis-St. Paul is one of our strongest markets beyond 600 miles, so we are delighted to see Sun Country bring this route to the market,” stated Jonas Arjes, Interim President/CEO of the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB. “We appreciate Sun Country’s commitment to our region and the resulting economic impact.”

Tickets are available for purchase at suncountry.com.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.