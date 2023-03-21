Commission preparing for changes to future Arkansas elections

By Hayden Savage
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Future elections in Arkansas could look a bit different thanks to actions at the state capitol.

On Thursday, March 16, Governor Sarah Huckabee-Sanders signed several bills into law, four of which pertained to Arkansas’ election process.

One of the measures, Senate Bill 254, would take away write-in candidates and amend election procedures

Though the bills do change the election process, Craighead County Election Coordinator Jennifer Clack explained it won’t be much to change on their end.

“Our main priority will be following those laws to a T. We will be ready with whatever they need us to do, and we’ll make sure everything complies, and we run the best election we can,” she said.

Clack emphasized the legislation is mainly meant to clarify already-written laws.

“A lot of it is basically making sure our best practices become law, which is always a good thing,” she said. “We want to make sure everything is done to the best of our abilities and make that standard across the state.”

Clack added the Secretary of State’s office would hold training to ensure the election commission is prepared.

